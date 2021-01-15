SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Two men suspected in the shooting death of an Arizona woman last month have been extradited from Nevada,.

Scottsdale police announced Thursday that 30-year-old Adrian Arthur Espinosa and 30-year-old Jose Antonio Beltran both are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges.

They said the two were arrested in Las Vegas in mid-December in connection with the death of 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia.

Police said Garcia was found in the front yard of her Scottsdale home on Dec. 8 and pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide investigation led detectives to Las Vegas.

Police haven’t released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

