CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A 12-year-old Tennessee boy has been charged with murder in the stabbing of a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Officers responded early Thursday to a Chattanooga home and found the girl with multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed the boy at the scene and charged him with first-degree murder, police said.

Police have not released any more information, including the names of the victim and suspect. An investigation is continuing.

