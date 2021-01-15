HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Federal and local authorities have arrested a man they say was a major drug supplier for Connecticut and New York after finding more than 12,000 fentanyl doses and 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of cocaine in his home.

Christopher Alamo was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after a law enforcement task force executed a search warrant at his Hartford, Connecticut, residence, federal authorities said Thursday.

Wednesday’s raid also turned up nearly a pound (390 grams) of loose fentanyl, more than a half-pound (300 grams) of marijuana, materials to package drugs for street sales, a handgun, large-capacity ammunition magazines and a bulletproof vest, U.S. Attorney John Durham and Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement.

A federal magistrate on Thursday ordered Alamo detained pending a detention hearing next Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left with his public defender.

Federal authorities said Alamo, 33, has felony convictions for drug, weapon and larceny crimes and is barred from possessing guns.

