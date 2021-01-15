The Justice Department Inspector General announced Friday it will open a probe into the department’s response to the deadly insurrection at the U.S.Capitol.



The review will look at whether the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement agencies shared information with the U.S. Capitol Police and other state and local agencies, the inspector general said in a statement.



Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s team will also examine whether there were any weaknesses in department protocols and policies that hampered law enforcement’s ability to respond to the Jan. 6 riot.



So far, three other inspectors general have opened probes into the Capitol riots, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

