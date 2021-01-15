SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man who killed his one-time girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room before setting the rooom on fire has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Jordan Henry, 31, was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court to 50 years for second-degree murder and 25-years for arson, the Sioux City Journal reported. The sentences are to be served one after the other.

Henry was convicted of the counts in November for the January 2019 strangulation of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton. Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24, 2019, in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Prosecutors said Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the area just after the room fire was discovered.

