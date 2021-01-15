Organizers of the annual March for Life said Friday that the annual march scheduled to occur in D.C. later this month will now largely take place online.

More than 100,000 pro-life activists march annually at the March for Life in D.C., according to the organizers’ estimates of previous marches, but this year many of them will need to watch from home.

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said her group is asking marchers to stay home and said it will invite a “small group” of pro-life leaders to D.C. instead.

“The protection of all those who participate in the annual March, as well as the many law enforcement personnel and others who work tirelessly each year to ensure a safe and peaceful event, is a top priority of the March for Life,” said Ms. Mancini in a statement. “In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different.”

The 2021 march is scheduled for January 29. Ms. Mancini said she looks forward to holding an in-person march next year.

