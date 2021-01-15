The National Rifle Association announced Friday that it’s filing for bankruptcy protection and will seek to reorganize in Texas in a seismic blow to the embattled gun-rights group.

The group filed a voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Texas on Friday.

“The NRA is pursuing reincorporating in a state that values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and will join us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom,” said Wayne LaPierre, the organization’s executive vice president and CEO. “This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA.”

The group is currently chartered in New York and said it’s reorganizing as a Texas nonprofit group to exit “a corrupt political and regulatory environment” in the Empire State.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA in August, alleging that top officials at the group, including Mr. LaPierre, illegally diverted money and caused the group to lose $64 million in three years.

The group had countersued, accusing Ms. James of trampling on its First Amendment rights.

“Under this plan, the Association wisely seeks protection from New York officials who it believes have illegally weaponized their powers against the NRA and its members,” said William A. Brewer III, an attorney for the group in its legal battles in New York.

