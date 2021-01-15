The internal watchdog of the Department of Defense on Friday launched an investigation into how the Pentagon responded to requests for help from officials during the Jan. 6 rioting by pro-Trump mobs that resulted in several deaths and a breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The DoD inspector general’s inquiry is one of several such government investigations that have been announced following the deadly assault. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security also have ongoing investigations into the matter.

“The American people deserve transparency about the events at the U.S. Capitol,” said acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. “The Department (of Defense) will do everything it can to ensure the review is fulsome, thorough and holds parties to account.”

Mr. Miller said he was proud of the work by military members to secure the Capitol the day of the rioting and throughout next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

