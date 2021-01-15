CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) - A man who was wanted for violating a protective order was fatally shot by police in Virginia after he fired at them following an 11-hour standoff, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday when police went into a home in Chesterfield to execute arrest warrants for Jeffrey D. Kite, the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release. Officers had first gotten to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday to arrest Kite, but they say he refused to come out.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and another arrest warrant for Kite, 36, for stalking. They did not say why Kite was wanted for stalking but he had been charged in September with assault against a family member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

After hours of negotiations, authorities said a woman who was in the home came out. Police did not provide information on her relationship with Kite, but said he stopped communicating with police once she exited the home.

Police used “an array of technological resources” to reestablish contact with Kite, the release said, but were unsuccessful.

Officers then entered the home early Thursday morning and discovered him hiding in a storage area. The release said Kite immediately fired shots at police, and police returned fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kite was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2018 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in 2002, court records show.

