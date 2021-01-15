Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Friday that he’s hoping for a quick impeachment trial for President Trump in the U.S. Senate.

“Hopefully, the trial will not be a lengthy trial,” Mr. Klain said at a Washington Post event.

Mr. Klain said he’s hopeful that the Senate will be able to tackle impeachment while also shepherding President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s early agenda through Congress.

The Democratic-led House impeached Mr. Trump this week for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate trial might start right after Mr. Biden is sworn into office on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden has sidestepped questions on the merits of impeachment, but he says he doesn’t want a Senate trial to derail his early agenda.

The president-elect unveiled a $1.9 trillion economic package on Thursday designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate the associated economic fallout, which will be the first big legislative test for the incoming president once Democrats officially take control of the House, Senate and White House.

