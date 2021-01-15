Sen. Ron Wyden wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to request an investigation of whether tax-exempt organizations had any direct involvement in planning or inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“IRS tax exemption represents an official government endorsement of an organization and its activities, and bestows upon tax-exempt entities a significant financial benefit. Organizations that fail to provide for the public good, or worse—incite insurrection and violence at the core of our democracy—must not be allowed to remain in operation,” the Oregon Democrat wrote in the letter.

“Accordingly, I urge IRS, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the extent to which tax exempt organizations were involved in any part of the Capitol insurrection or actions leading up to that event, and to the greatest extent of the law, revoke the exempt status of those organizations that played a role in inciting or committing violence and other illegal acts.”

Mr. Wyden’s letter does not name any organizations that he wants the IRS to review. While much remains unclear about what made the riot possible, Mr. Wyden’s letter said “[I]t has become clear that this was an orchestrated, organized event.”

