TROY, Ala. (AP) - Police launched an investigation Friday after the body of a student was found on the campus of Troy University in Alabama, officials said.

The man’s body was found near Malone Hall and Sorrell Chapel, news outlets reported.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. A cause of death remains under investigation.

“Officials believe there is no threat to the campus community. Due to the active investigation, no further details are available at this time,” the university said in a statement.

