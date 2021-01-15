SEATTLE (AP) - A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning near Seward Park, Seattle police said.

Officers were called to Lake Washington Blvd S and S Orcas St at 5:30 a.m. after a jogger found the woman and called 911, KIRO-TV reported.

Police reported later Thursday evening that a suspect was arrested after contacting a man for a traffic stop. The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.

No information has been released about the woman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.