SEATTLE (AP) - A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning near Seward Park, Seattle police said.
Officers were called to Lake Washington Blvd S and S Orcas St at 5:30 a.m. after a jogger found the woman and called 911, KIRO-TV reported.
Police reported later Thursday evening that a suspect was arrested after contacting a man for a traffic stop. The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.
No information has been released about the woman.
