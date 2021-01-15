SEALE, Ala. (AP) - A homicide investigation is underway in Alabama after church workers found the body of a man in a construction area behind their church.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says that the body was found behind Uchee Pines Seventh Day Advent in Seale. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Roper of Phenix City, Alabama, WTVM-TV reported

During a press conference, Taylor said the body had a gunshot wound. Taylor also reports that there does not appear to have been much of a struggle based on hand position, implying that he may have known his killer.

The victim’s body is being sent to the state pathologist for an autopsy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.