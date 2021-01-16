The District as of Saturday has 4,309 coronavirus vaccination slots available for residents in certain wards who are 65 years of age and older or who work in a health care setting.

Vaccination appointments are now open to residents of wards 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8 who meet this criteria. On Monday at 9 a.m., another 1,436 appointments will open up for any D.C. resident who meets the requirements.

Eligible residents can book an appointment through the vaccinate.dc.gov portal or by calling the coronavirus call center at 1-855-363-0333. Residents can schedule a vaccination appointment through the call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The call center can also be reached by dialing 311 and also has translation services for residents who do not speak English.

Seniors who book an appointment will receive a confirmation code that should be brought to their appointment as well as verification of eligibility such as a photo ID.

The D.C. health department recommends people wear a loose-fitting shirt so that health care staff can access their upper arms. Individuals will receive a vaccination card or printout that says which COVID-19 vaccine they received, when and where they received it, and the date they should return for their second dose. After getting the vaccine, individuals are expected to wait around for 15 to 30 minutes for observation.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Residents will be asked to provide their health insurance information but will not be charged a copay. Those without health insurance can still receive the vaccine at no cost.

People who submit their contact information through vaccinate.dc.gov will receive notification when the vaccine is available to more populations.

Appointments on Saturday are only available to residents in the five wards that had the fewest number of residents make appointments on Monday, Jan. 11 to “ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine,” the D.C. health department said.

