PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police say they’ve arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in November.

The pedestrian, 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera, died 10 days after being hit on Southeast Stark Street the evening of Nov. 17. Witnesses reported the driver fled.

In a news release Saturday, Portland police said they found the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2002 Infiniti Q45, earlier in the week, and that they arrested the driver Friday.

Police identified the driver as Jason S. McFadden, 44, and said he was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center pending charges that include first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving death or serious injury, and reckless driving.

It was not immediately clear if McFadden had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

