COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 4-year-old Ohio boy and a 3-year-old girl got hold of a handgun belonging to an adult when it discharged, wounding the girl, authorities said.

Columbus police said they were called to the home shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and found the girl with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said they later learned that the two children had gotten hold of an unsecured firearm belonging to an adult and a single shot was discharged, striking the victim.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the police felony assault unit.

