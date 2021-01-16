Prince George’s County Monday will move to its next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, making the shots available for more people in the Maryland jurisdiction to the east of the District of Columbia.

The county will enter Phase 1b next week, allowing seniors 75 years and older, those living in assisted living and other congregate settings, child care workers, kindergarten through 12th grade school staff and government employees to receive the vaccine.

Those eligible can book an appointment at marylandvax.org. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. The county will launch a hotline soon to help those who have trouble accessing the internet, said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a community update.

The county has about 25,000 people in Phase 1a, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and essential public safety staff and Department of Corrections employees. Phase 1b has about 95,000 people while Phase 1c has about 150,000 people. Individuals in Phases 1a and 1b can schedule appointments to their vaccines.

“Due to the current limited supply of vaccines, we recognize it will take some time for us to move through all of Phase 1, and vaccine appointments in the coming weeks will be made available as vaccine supply allows. We ask for your patience as we move through this unprecedented and months-long effort,” Ms. Alsobrooks said.

Phase 1c is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 25. Those who will be eligible under Phase 1c and future phases can fill out a pre-registration form at http://bit.ly/PGCVaccineForm. Individuals who have pre-registered will receive a notification from the county when they are able to make a vaccine appointment online.

Prince George’s County has the largest number of coronavirus cases out of all the counties in Maryland, with more than 62,400 infections, state health department data shows. As of Saturday, Maryland, which has a population of about 6 million people, has recorded more than 324,000 infections and 6,300 deaths.

