LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police were investigating Sunday after a 72-year-old Cass County Jail inmate died.

Police said a correctional officer found Clyde Davis unconscious and not breathing Saturday in his cell. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy was pending.

“There were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis’s body,” said a news release from Indiana State Police. “An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.”

Further details were not released.

