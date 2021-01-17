For the second time in as many weeks, the Air Force has flown B-52 bombers over the Middle East in what are known as “presence patrols,” officials said Sunday.

The bomber task force missions are meant to demonstrate the U.S. military’s “continuing commitment to regional security.”

Air Force officials did not specify which countries the bombers flew over during their patrol, but official U.S. policy does recognize Iran as the primary adversary in the region.

“Short-term deployments of strategic assets are an important part of our defensive posture in the region,” said Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command. “The training opportunity and continued integration with regional partners improves readiness and delivers a clear and consistent message in the operational environment to both friends and potential adversaries, alike.”

The mission was the fifth bomber task force in the Middle East in the “last few months,” Air Force officials said.

