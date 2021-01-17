WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Two Georgia men are facing felony firearms charges after a traffic stop in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said a trooper stopped a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Ryan Freeman of Jonesboro, Georgia, on Interstate 495 in Wilmington shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday for several traffic violations.

Authorities said the trooper began a criminal investigation after detecting the odor of marijuana from inside the car. A search of the car found 10 handguns, three of which had been stolen.

Freeman and 25-year-old Shaquayvis Asberry of Riverdale, Georgia, were both charged with 10 counts of carrying a concealed firearm, three counts of receiving a stolen firearm, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Asberry was also charged with 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, while Freeman was charged with three vehicle violations.

Freeman was taken into custody with bond set at $118,000 cash. Asberry was taken into custody with bond set at $477,000 cash.

A 13-year-old boy who was in the car was turned over to a family member.

