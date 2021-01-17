The lead impeachment manager for President Trump’s second trial in the Senate said the House will present a story that tells how Mr. Trump set the stage for a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is leading House Democrats in their second impeachment trial against Mr. Trump, would not share with CNN who they would call as witnesses, but he said they will detail all events leading up to the attack.

“Everything is due to his actions,” Mr. Raskin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

His comments come after some Republican allies of the president have noted that pipe bombs were discovered around Capitol Hill before Mr. Trump finished speaking from the White House on Jan. 6, just minutes before thousands of people marched to the Capitol.

The defense was made to suggest that Mr. Trump did not incite the violence that followed his speech and that bad actors had planned the attack that forced members of Congress to shelter in place for several hours.

The lockdown was prompted by hundreds of the protesters who breached the building to interrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying the Electoral College results, claiming to defend Mr. Trump and his claims that the election was stolen from him.

Mr. Raskin said he can recall the mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” as the vice president was overseeing the joint session.

“They built a gallows outside the Capital of the United States,” the Maryland Democrat said. “There was an assassination party hunting for [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.”

“We are going to be able to tell the story of the attack on America,” Mr. Raskin added.

The House last week impeached Mr. Trump for a second time, asserting that he had incited the attack earlier in the month. Ten Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in support of impeachment.

It is unclear when Mrs. Pelosi will deliver the Article of Impeachment to the Senate for the trial. Mr. Trump is set to leave office Wednesday, as Mr. Biden is sworn into office.

