LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police continue to search for a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the central Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report of an unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk around 8 p.m. Friday.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from an apparent stab injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Homicide detectives said the man was seen near a bus stop before he was stabbed, but they haven’t identified a suspect or a motive yet.

Police said the Clark County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity and also try to determine the cause and manner of death.

