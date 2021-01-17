A freshman House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump acknowledged Sunday the move might have ended his political career.

Rep. Peter Meijer, Michigan Republican, told ABC’s “This Week” that he “may very well have” ended his chances to get reelected in 2022 by voting to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting an insurrection.

“It is not lost on me that I hold the seat Gerald Ford held,” Mr. Meijer said, noting President Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon and then lost his next election.

“I don’t want to follow in those footsteps of the next election, but I want to make sure we have a leader in office that is focusing on the fact we are a nation of laws and not men,” Mr. Meijer added.

He joined nine other Republicans to vote to impeach Mr. Trump.

Mr. Meijer said he has seen no evidence that his colleagues contributed to helping or aiding the violent mob.

“At the moment, I think it’s important we don’t jump to conclusions,” Mr. Meijer said.

The U.S. Capitol was locked down Jan. 6 after hundreds of the protesters breached the building to interrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying the Electoral College results, claiming to defend Mr. Trump and his claim that the election was stolen from him.

The House last week impeached Mr. Trump for a second time, asserting that he incited the attack during a speech he gave at the White House shortly before the riot.

It is unclear when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the Article of Impeachment to the Senate for the trial. Mr. Trump is set to leave office Wednesday, as Mr. Biden is sworn into office.

Senators have said they do not know if there are enough Republicans in the upper chamber who would vote to convict the president.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he remembers Secret Service agents removing Vice President Mike Pence out of his chair as he was presiding over the joint session, and then police officers coming into the chamber with guns to protect the lawmakers.

“That is an image in my mind that’ll never go away, and I hope some of the Republicans feel the same way,” the Illinois Democrat said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.