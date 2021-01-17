PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Suspects have been arrested in the murder of a man shot to death in an apparent attempted robbery while walking his dog a block from his home in north Philadelphia last week, authorities said.

Police announced multiple arrests Saturday night but didn’t specify how many people were in custody or release names pending the filing of formal charges.

Authorities said earlier that 25-year-old Milan Loncar was walking his dog just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Brewerytown neighborhood when he was approached by two men. One pointed a gun at him and both started reaching toward his pants pockets before the victim was shot in the chest and both suspects fled.

Loncar, who was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Temple University Hospital, graduated from Temple in 2019 and was working for a construction management company, relatives told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Our college grieves for a life cut short in such a senseless manner,” Keya Sadeghipour, dean of Temple’s College of Engineering, said in a statement.

Family members said Loncar’s house keys and cell phone were left at the scene of the shooting, and his wallet was found in his house. On Friday night, family members and friends held a vigil at the corner where Loncar was shot.

His sister, Jelena Loncar, 27, who lived a few blocks away from her brother, described him as “selfless, constantly smiling. … so charismatic and kind.”

