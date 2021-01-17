KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint after meeting her online.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Sunday that Jamen Jackson, 23, has been charged with sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she met Jackson on Jan. 9 at her apartment, and he immediately took out a gun, pointed it at her head and ordered her to perform oral sex on him while he recorded the assault on his phone. Authorities say he then forced the woman to have sex with him.

When police interviewed Jackson, he told them the encounter was consensual but investigators said the video on his phone showed the woman crying and looking scared. Similar videos of other women were also found on the phone.

Investigators said they also found several pornographic images of young girls and boys on Jackson’s phone.

