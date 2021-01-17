Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Sunday that President Trump should not be given access to intelligence briefings.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Mr. Trump cannot be trusted with the nation’s secrets now or in the future. He also accused allies around the world of withholding information from the U.S. out of fear that Mr. Trump would not safeguard it.

“He certainly can’t be trusted.” Mr. Schiff said. “We have seen this president politicize intelligence, and that’s another risk to the country.”

Former presidents are entitled to intelligence briefings, and there’s been a push by some former intelligence chiefs to deny Mr. Trump that same access.

