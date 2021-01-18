An Army humvee was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb late last week, according to the FBI, and authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for its return.

The vehicle, reportedly worth about $120,000, was stolen from the California Army National Guard site in Bell, California, early last Friday, authorities said. It’s unclear whether law enforcement has identified any suspects.

“A green camouflage #Humvee was stolen from @CaArmyGuard in #Bell CA on Friday,” the FBI said in a tweet. “Identifiers include Bumper# 40BSBHQ6; Admin# WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; Reg# NZ311R & Battalion 40TH BSB. Please call 3104776565 to claim a #reward up to 10K for info leading to the recovery.”

The humvee theft comes as National Guard forces across the country prepare for potential protests and unrest leading up to President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

California National Guard troops reportedly have been deployed to Sacramento following warnings that there may be pro-Trump demonstrations in all 50 state capitals this week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.