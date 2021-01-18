DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man faces federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection that left five people dead.

Robert Gieswein, 24, of Woodland Park, faces federal charges including assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding, KUSA-TV reports.

Gieswein assaulted and intimidated U.S. Capitol Police officers with items including a spray canister and baseball bat and was in a crowd that entered the Capitol by force, according to an affidavit filed by federal prosecutors.

Gieswein appears affiliated with a radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, which advocates for resistance to government policies it believes infringe on individual rights, according to the affidavit.

Gieswein is believed to run a private paramilitary training group he calls the Woodland Wild Dogs, according to the affidavit.

The Capitol mob caused lawmakers to flee and delayed official certification of Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the November election. The mob originated at a nearby rally where Trump repeated false claims of election fraud and urged supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol.

It wasn’t known if Gieswein has been arrested and whether he has an attorney.

Federal offices were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and Gieswein didn’t have a listed number.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.