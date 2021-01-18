President Trump on Monday announced the names of more than 200 statues to be built as part of his plan for a new “National Garden of American Heroes,” which he says will vanquish a “reckless attempt to erase our heroes” that swept the country surrounding last year’s racial justice protests.

The list is bookended by photographer Ansel Adams and Lorenzo de Zavala, a supporter of Texas’ independence from Mexico, with military, political, civil rights, science, sports and entertainment figures filling it out.

Actor Jimmy Stewart and abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe both made Mr. Trump’s list, as did baseball great Roberto Clemente and explorer Christopher Columbus.

“In the peace and harmony of this vast outdoor park, visitors will come and learn the amazing stories of some of the greatest Americans who have ever lived,” Mr. Trump said in a new executive order released on the holiday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, both made Mr. Trump’s list.

Mr. Trump did not include himself on his list, although several people did nominate him as part of the selection process, government officials said last year.

The outgoing president first announced the history garden in July, a month after Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the nation and swept away statues that had stood for decades, but which were deemed out of step with the times.

Statues of figures with links to the Confederacy were the chief targets, but Mr. Trump said monuments to Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington were also snared in the zeitgeist.

Mr. Trump’s idea is to erect new statues — “a roll call of heroes” — in an outdoor park run by the federal government as a counter to that.

No site has been chosen.

The fate of the idea will soon rest in the hands of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, who could wipe it away with a stroke of the pen, or could alter it through his own executive orders, adding or subtracting names as he sees fit.

Mr. Trump’s initial list, written into his first executive order on the subject in July, was 31 names long. Critics called it too limited, too white and heavily male.

The new list runs much further afield, with Native American figures alongside civil rights leaders, and women far more represented.

They include actress Lauren Bacall, authors Harper Lee and Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Jeannette Rankin, the first woman to serve in Congress — and, decades later, the only lawmaker to vote against declaring war in 1941 after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

Here’s the full list included in the executive order:

Ansel Adams

John Adams

Samuel Adams

Muhammad Ali

Luis Walter Alvarez

Susan B. Anthony

Hannah Arendt

Louis Armstrong

Neil Armstrong

Crispus Attucks

John James Audubon

Lauren Bacall

Clara Barton

Todd Beamer

Alexander Graham Bell

Roy Benavidez

Ingrid Bergman

Irving Berlin

Humphrey Bogart

Daniel Boone

Norman Borlaug

William Bradford

Herb Brooks

Kobe Bryant

William F. Buckley Jr.

Sitting Bull

Frank Capra

Andrew Carnegie

Charles Carroll

John Carroll

George Washington Carver

Johnny Cash

Joshua Chamberlain

Whittaker Chambers

Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman

Ray Charles

Julia Child

Gordon Chung-Hoon

William Clark

Henry Clay

Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain)

Roberto Clemente

Grover Cleveland

Red Cloud

William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody

Nat King Cole

Samuel Colt

Christopher Columbus

Calvin Coolidge

James Fenimore Cooper

Davy Crockett

Benjamin O. Davis Jr.

Miles Davis

Dorothy Day

Joseph H. De Castro

Emily Dickinson

Walt Disney

William “Wild Bill” Donovan

Jimmy Doolittle

Desmond Doss

Frederick Douglass

Herbert Henry Dow

Katharine Drexel

Peter Drucker

Amelia Earhart

Thomas Edison

Jonathan Edwards

Albert Einstein

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Duke Ellington

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Medgar Evers

David Farragut

the Marquis de La Fayette

Mary Fields

Henry Ford

George Fox

Aretha Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Milton Friedman

Robert Frost

Gabby Gabreski

Bernardo de Gálvez

Lou Gehrig

Theodor Seuss Geisel

Cass Gilbert

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

John Glenn

Barry Goldwater

Samuel Gompers

Alexander Goode

Carl Gorman

Billy Graham

Ulysses S. Grant

Nellie Gray

Nathanael Greene

Woody Guthrie

Nathan Hale

William Frederick “Bull” Halsey Jr.

Alexander Hamilton

Ira Hayes

Hans Christian Heg

Ernest Hemingway

Patrick Henry

Charlton Heston

Alfred Hitchcock

Billie Holiday

Bob Hope

Johns Hopkins

Grace Hopper

Sam Houston

Whitney Houston

Julia Ward Howe

Edwin Hubble

Daniel Inouye

Andrew Jackson

Robert H. Jackson

Mary Jackson

John Jay

Thomas Jefferson

Steve Jobs

Katherine Johnson

Barbara Jordan

Chief Joseph

Elia Kazan

Helen Keller

John F. Kennedy

Francis Scott Key

Coretta Scott King

Martin Luther King Jr.

Russell Kirk

Jeane Kirkpatrick

Henry Knox

Tadeusz Kościuszko

Harper Lee

Pierre Charles L’Enfant

Meriwether Lewis

Abraham Lincoln

Vince Lombardi

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Clare Boothe Luce

Douglas MacArthur

Dolley Madison

James Madison

George Marshall

Thurgood Marshall

William Mayo

Christa McAuliffe

William McKinley

Louise McManus

Herman Melville

Thomas Merton

George P. Mitchell

Maria Mitchell

William “Billy” Mitchell

Samuel Morse

Lucretia Mott

John Muir

Audie Murphy

Edward Murrow

John Neumann

Annie Oakley

Jesse Owens

Rosa Parks

George S. Patton Jr.

Charles Willson Peale

William Penn

Oliver Hazard Perry

John J. Pershing

Edgar Allan Poe

Clark Poling

John Russell Pope

Elvis Presley

Jeannette Rankin

Ronald Reagan

Walter Reed

William Rehnquist

Paul Revere

Henry Hobson Richardson

Hyman Rickover

Sally Ride

Matthew Ridgway

Jackie Robinson

Norman Rockwell

Caesar Rodney

Eleanor Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt

Betsy Ross

Babe Ruth

Sacagawea

Jonas Salk

John Singer Sargent

Antonin Scalia

Norman Schwarzkopf

Junípero Serra

Elizabeth Ann Seton

Robert Gould Shaw

Fulton Sheen

Alan Shepard

Frank Sinatra

Margaret Chase Smith

Bessie Smith

Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Jimmy Stewart

Harriet Beecher Stowe

Gilbert Stuart

Anne Sullivan

William Howard Taft

Maria Tallchief

Maxwell Taylor

Tecumseh

Kateri Tekakwitha

Shirley Temple

Nikola Tesla

Jefferson Thomas

Henry David Thoreau

Jim Thorpe

Augustus Tolton

Alex Trebek

Harry S. Truman

Sojourner Truth

Harriet Tubman

Dorothy Vaughan

C. T. Vivian

John von Neumann

Thomas Ustick Walter

Sam Walton

Booker T. Washington

George Washington

John Washington

John Wayne

Ida B. Wells-Barnett

Phillis Wheatley

Walt Whitman

Laura Ingalls Wilder

Roger Williams

John Winthrop

Frank Lloyd Wright

Orville Wright

Wilbur Wright

Alvin C. York

Cy Young

Lorenzo de Zavala.

