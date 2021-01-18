HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas prison guard will stand trial on 10 counts related to a drug-smuggling case at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Zachary Wood was bound over for trial last week following a preliminary hearing on counts ranging from possession with intent to distribute to trafficking in a correctional facility, the Hutchinson News reported.

Prosecutors have said Wood tried to smuggle drugs into the prison last summer after arranging sales with three women. The three women are charged with conspiracy to traffic in a penal institution and also appeared in court Thursday. Denisha Starnes, Esther Davis and Stephanie Thindiu - along with Wood - were all set for formal arraignment on Feb. 1.

