The FBI is searching for a Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the deadly riot on Jan. 6.
Riley June Williams attended the riot where pro-Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol to interrupt a joint-session of Congress gathered to certify the 2020 election results in favor of President-elect Joseph R. Biden. At least five people have died following the riot.
According to reports, Ms. Williams is charged with entering a restricted federal building, disorderly conduct and disrupting the government.
Federal investigators are probing whether Ms. Williams planned to sell the laptop to Russia.
