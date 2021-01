President-elect Joseph R. Biden and his wife Jill spent Monday volunteering at Philabundance, a food bank in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Congress designated MLK Day as a national day of service in 1994.

Mr. Biden worked the assembly line, helping to load food boxes.

The president-elect did not answer questions shouted by the press.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.