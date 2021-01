Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will formally resign from her California Senate seat on Monday, according to reports.

She had already announced her intent to do so ahead of the inauguration this week, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will appoint Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state, to serve out the rest of Ms. Harris’ Senate term.

The Senate seat will be up for grabs in 2022.

