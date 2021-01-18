The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, has censured Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Trump, as support for the one-time rising GOP star crumbles in her home state.

The censure resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee. It included a demand that Ms. Cheney appear before the committee to explain her actions.

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, who presented the resolution to the central committee at a Saturday meeting where the vote took place.

The resolution condemns Ms. Cheney for conduct described as defying the will of most Wyoming Republican voters and joining in a rushed impeachment that did not examine all the facts and denied Mr. Trump due process.

The resolution also declared that a “vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans recognize there were significant irregularities” in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Allegations of ballot fraud and election irregularities were the basis for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that preceded the siege of the Capitol building that temporarily halted the Electoral College vote count that affirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.

The censure is the latest blow to Ms. Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership team and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Wyoming Republican Party issued a statement last week acknowledging its GOP voters overwhelming condemn Ms. Cheney‘s actions on impeachment.

Fellow members of the House Republican Conference are calling for her to step down from her post as conference chair, which she so far refuses to do.

Ms. Cheney had not responded to the county central committee as of Monday morning, Mr. Correnti said.

She has practically gone into hiding, he said.

“People in the county party have attempted to get ahold of Representative Cheney through email, phone calls — and I think only one person got a response from a staffer and it was pretty short,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything.”

Ms. Cheney also did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’s request for comment on the censure.

The blowback against Ms. Cheney demonstrated Mr. Trump’s undented popularity with the base. Roughly 87% of Republican voters approved of Mr. Trump’s job performance in an NBC News survey conducted after the Jan. 6 riot and his impeachment.

Ms. Cheney was heralded as a new GOP star when she was elected to Wyoming’s single House seat in 2018. She was viewed in Washington as perhaps a future House speaker.

Her political future is now in doubt after she became the face of House Republican support for impeaching Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

There’s widespread talk in Wyoming of a primary challenge for Ms. Cheney in 2024. In Washington, fellow Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Rosendale of Montana are circulating a petition to knock her off the leadership team.

Ms. Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach Mr. Trump last week. But it was Ms. Cheney that House Democrats pointed to during the impeachment debate as evidence of widespread and bipartisan support for ousting Mr. Trump.

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Ms. Cheney said in explaining her vote. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president.”

