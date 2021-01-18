The Martin Luther King Jr. Day 10th annual wreath-laying ceremony is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The memorial began at 10 a.m. Monday via livestream on The Memorial Foundation’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

“LOVE” is the theme of this year’s event, which is hosted annually by The Memorial Foundation at the nonprofit organization’s memorial site in Washington.

“On this day of Reflection and Reconciliation we will highlight LOVE, one of the four tenets of the Memorial: Democracy, Justice, Hope and Love,” according to the memorial website.

The commemoration is held each year on the federal holiday dedicated to the late civil rights leader who delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in the District in 1963.

After the ceremony, the foundation will be giving out food boxes to those in need at the memorial site.

