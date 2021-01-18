Thousands across the nation on Monday commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. virtually or at small in-person events amid the coronavirus pandemic and heightened security measures after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Traditional observations of the civil rights leader’s 92nd birthday were toned down and transformed into online events or face-to-face acts of service with health measures.

In Atlanta, King’s birthplace, visitors normally would flock to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for a service that usually attracts more than 1,000 people, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This year, the service was held online.

“Our world has dramatically changed since we were together last January. Since that time, we were forced to come face-to-face with our nation’s racist reality,” Bernice King, daughter of King and Coretta Scott King and CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, said at the service.

“As we commemorate the King holiday, I can hear his voice still reverberating through the annals of time that this may be our last chance to make the shift away from being power-centered to becoming more people-centered and from being utterly self-centered to becoming more other-centered,” Ms. King said. “I can hear him reminding us of the necessity of shifting from a reign of chaos toward a more just, humane, equitable, peaceful and sustainable world, which for him was the beloved community.”

The wreath-laying ceremony at The King Center occurred as usual, but the annual parade and march through the city did not. The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, hosted a virtual celebration.

Other events were held in-person, including the 10th annual MLK Day Drum Run, but participants were asked to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks until the run began. The 5K run raises money for area schools, churches and community organizations. The Brookhaven’s annual MLK Dinner also took place in person but was held outdoors this year.

King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, was fatally shot at Memphis’ Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. His birthday has observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January since 1986.

Memphis residents participated in a virtual celebration hosted by the National Civil Rights Museum, which included musical performances, speakers and a reading from a children’s picture book.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday included tributes to the civil rights leader. A telecast of the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium featured this year’s recipients of the 16th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Awards.

Volunteer Memphis offered in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities as part of the fifth annual MLK Jr. Days of Service from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18.

Mostly virtual events took place in Alabama last weekend and Monday, including at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery.

“On Dr. King’s birthday, and the national holiday in which we honor him and his legacy, we are reminded that the threat to freedom and human rights is far from over,” said memorial center Director Tafeni English, AL.com reported. ” It is clear we have much work to do to combat white supremacy in this country and ensure that the promise of the civil rights movement that Dr. King committed his life to is fully realized. We can only achieve this by working together.”

Instead of hosting on-site live performances, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute allowed guests to visit on Monday with timed ticketing in order to limit attendance and encourage social distancing. The institute also hosted panels and presentations on its Facebook page.

The Birmingham Zoo hosted a food drive in partnership with the Community Bank of Central Alabama. Those who brought a nonperishable or canned food item received half-priced admission to the zoo.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, whose beginnings trace to the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, hosted an annual love feast in Birmingham, Alabama, where it provided food for the homeless and senior citizens.

In the Washington, where King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, organizers hosted the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade virtually for the first time. The online celebration featured pre-recorded singing and dance performances in between featured speakers of the event.

The Memorial Foundation on Monday distributed food boxes at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial site in the District, handing out a box per car. Those who attended were asked to remain in their cars with their masks on. The foundation along with other organizations also streamed its 10th annual wreath laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

“We lay a wreath on Dr. King’s holiday in symbolism of what he meant to our country in honor for what he has done for our country and for so many people not just here in the United States but worldwide ,” said Harry Johnson, president of The Memorial Foundation.

Due to security closures for the 59th presidential inauguration, the MLK Jr. memorial is closed to the public through Jan. 21.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.