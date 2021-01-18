DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Police in Dothan are investigating the Alabama city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police were dispatched Sunday afternoon on a shooting call. Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Willis Rambo Jr., the Dothan Eagle reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were still gathering information Monday. No arrests had been announced.

