OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man died following a shooting early Monday at a southwestern Omaha motel, city police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday at a Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, police said in a news release. Arriving first responders found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken by paramedics to an Omaha hospital, where he died a short time later. Police identified the victim as Andrew Brown, 38, of Omaha.

Police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.