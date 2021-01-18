BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A Republican state representative from North Dakota apologized for sending a video from the QAnon movement to all of his fellow lawmakers over the weekend, saying he mistakenly thought it was a message from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Terry Jones said he forwarded the video, a compilation of Trump speeches and rallies, because he “thought it was good information.” He planned on Monday to send out another video, but only to Republicans because he angered Democrats with the mass email, The Bismarck Tribune reported Monday.

QAnon followers believe the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophile cannibals. The conspiracy group is accused of helping to fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jones, of New Town, North Dakota, said he thought the video he sent to all lawmakers was “a message from the president that he couldn’t get to us any other way,” but “turns out, it isn’t what I thought it was, and so I apologize.”

He said he’s concerned by what he sees as widespread censorship and that the second video he plans to send is coming from Trump.

Republicans dominate the North Dakota Legislature.

GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said Jones “should pick and choose” to whom he wants to send such content, saying Jones “has to live up with that decision to send it out,” and he “should be a little more careful of the content.”

