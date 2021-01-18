Twitter suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman Republican member of Congress who has made news for supporting QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

The Georgia Republican violated the social media platforms rules, according to reports, which noted she made debunked comments about election fraud.

Ms. Greene said the suspension on Sunday occurred because of “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech Companies have on the American political discourse.”

Twitter has been cracking down, suspending accounts of conservative politicians, most notably President Trump’s account, which has been banned permanently.

Ms. Greene has said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

