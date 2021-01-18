A 10-minute video posted by The New Yorker on Sunday shows rioters shouting “Whose House? Our house,” destroying property and sifting through lawmakers’ papers as they breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The video posted was captured by a journalist for the outlet and it shows thousands of Trump supporters rallying outside the building and then a crowd of them entering, bypassing security and going into the chamber.

“Whose house? Our house,” the group was chanting as they entered the building.

A spokesperson from the Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment about the video, which shows a police officer calmly following rioters around as they overtook the chamber.

One of the rioters is seen flipping through a folder on a senator’s desk, saying “There has to be something in here we can f——— use against these scumbags.”

“Where the f—- are they?” another rioter can be heard asking as they entered the empty chamber. The lawmakers had been escorted to a safe, secure area once the rioters entered the building.

The House impeached President Trump for the second time last week, saying his speech at the White House on Jan. 6 incited the violence as it took place just minutes before thousands of people marched to the Capitol.

At least five people have died following the attack.

Some conservatives have defended the president’s speech against the impeachment charge, saying that bad actors had pre-planned the violence that caused members of Congress to shelter in place for several hours.

The lockdown was spurred by hundreds of protesters who breached the building in a violent takeover to interrupt a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 results in favor of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, claiming to defend Mr. Trump and the president’s claim that the election was stolen from him.

It is unclear when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the trial to begin with Mr. Trump set to leave office Wednesday as Mr. Biden is sworn in as president.

