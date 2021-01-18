President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris’ virtual “Parade Across America” on Wednesday will feature drum-lines, celebrities such as Jon Stewart and Tony Goldwyn, and performances from 56 U.S. states and territories.

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” said Tony Allen, the CEO for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will be escorted by the drum-lines from the University of Delaware and Howard University, the respective alma maters, after the ceremonies and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

But the route is shortened this year.

The parade generally runs from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, but this year it will just include a few blocks from 15th Street to the White House.

The mostly online event will be hosted by Mr. Goldwyn, an actor and director. It will feature Mr. Stewart, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic, The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, New Radicals, among others.

The online parade will also feature heroes from local communities like Cathy Cluck, a history teacher from Austin, Texas, who went on a 15-day road trip to visit important areas in the country for her virtual teaching lessons.

The event will be livestreamed and begin at 3:15 p.m. EST.

