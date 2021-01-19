BOSTON (AP) - Two Massachusetts residents, including a town meeting member who organized buses to take Trump supporters to Washington ahead of the siege at the U.S. Capitol, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the riot, authorities said.

Suzanne Ianni, a 59-year-old Natick town meeting member, and Mark Sahady, 46, of Malden, were arrested by federal agents at their homes, the FBI said. They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, authorities said.

Authorities said Ianni is involved with Super Happy Fun America, a group that organized a “straight pride” parade in Boston in 2019 that was meant to be a counterpoint to gay pride parades. She worked with the group to organize buses to take people to Washington ahead of the rally and riot on Jan. 6, authorities said. Sahady is the group’s vice president, authorities said in court documents.

Both of them were identified in a picture of a group of people that Super Happy Fun America posted on Twitter with the caption: “Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC See you there!” authorities said. They were also photographed together inside the Capitol, authorities said.

An email seeking comment was sent to Ianni‘s lawyer. An attorney for Sahady declined to comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.