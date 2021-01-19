CROPWELL, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man was shot to death by police who were answering a call about a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Kevin Darion Wells, 56, was killed during a confrontation with St. Clair County sheriff’s officers on Monday night, news outlets reported.

Officers dispatched to a complaint about a domestic dispute arrived at a location near Lake Logan Martin to find a man with a pistol, according to a statement by sheriff’s officials. The man was shot to death after ignoring commands to drop the gun and instead pointing it at a deputy, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details including the name of the officer who shot the man.

Court records show Wells was arrested in April on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge that was later dismissed at the request of prosecutors in August, al.com reported.

