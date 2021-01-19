BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a woman who suffered a “significant laceration” on a town walkway, Bennington police said.

Police received a report early Monday that a man was attacking a woman on the Walloomsac River walkway between North and School streets in Bennington, police said.

The Bennington Banner reports police found “a female victim on the ground just off of the walkway suffering from a significant laceration.”

The woman was taken to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was located a short time later. He was detained after a brief struggle.

“A weapon believed to be involved in the attack was recovered by officers,” police said.

Police have not released the name of the suspect and they have not yet identified the woman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.