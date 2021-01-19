President Trump on his last night in office ordered the declassification of more documents related to the FBI’s investigation of his campaign in 2016, saying he wants to release the information “to the maximum extent possible.”

In a memorandum Tuesday, Mr. Trump described his personal struggle with FBI officials over the materials related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe. He said he has accepted the FBI’s proposed redactions to certain information.

“This is my final determination under the declassification review and I have directed the Attorney General to implement the redactions proposed in the FBI’s January 17 submission and return to the White House an appropriately redacted copy,” Mr. Trump said.

He said his order does not extend to materials “that must be protected from disclosure pursuant to orders of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and does not require the disclosure of certain personally identifiable information or any other materials that must be protected from disclosure under applicable law.”

The investigation, which sought alleged ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia, developed into special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly three-year-long probe that ultimately found no such links.

