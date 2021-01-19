President Trump reportedly issued a pre-emptive clemency order late Tuesday night for his former chief strategist.

Former White House strategist Steven K. Bannon is awaiting trial on charges of defrauding donors to “We Build the Wall”, an online fundraising campaign that raised $25 million.

The campaign purportedly raised money for Mr. Trump’s border wall, but Mr. Bannon and three others allegedly used some of the money for personal gain.

According to the New York Times, Mr. Trump spoke with Mr. Bannon earlier Tuesday despite the two men having fallen out early in the Trump administration, reportedly because the president saw Mr. Bannon as taking too much credit for his stunning electoral victory.

Mr. Trump’s clemency order makes the case moot.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.