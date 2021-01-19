President Trump leaves office this week after establishing a new low in presidential job approval average.
Mr. Trump scored a 34% approval rating on his final report card from voters, according to Gallup — leaving his four-year average at 41%.
“His 41% average approval rating throughout his presidency is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in Gallup’s polling era,” the public opinion pollster said. “Trump‘s ratings showed a record 81-percentage-point average gap between Republicans and Democrats — 11 points wider than the prior record.”
Former Presidents John F. Kennedy, 70.1%, Dwight Eisenhower, 65%, and George H.W. Bush, 60.9%, had the highest average job approval ratings.
Former Presidents Gerald Ford, 47.2%, Jimmy Carter, 45.5%, and Harry Truman, 45.4% round out the list of poorest averages.
Mr. Trump received his highest marks from voters — 49% — between the impeachment trial in the Senate and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic — falling just shy of the 50% mark.
“Trump is the only president not to register a 50% job approval rating at any point in his presidency since Gallup began measuring presidential job approval in 1938,” Gallup said.
