Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed the first conspiracy charge to arise from the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, alleging an apparent member of the far-right Oath Keepers movement plotted to disrupt the election.



Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, of Virginia, faces conspiracy to commit an offense, obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.



The conspiracy charge raises the stakes from the relatively minor unlawful entry and disorder conduct prosecutors have lodged against accused Capitol rioters.



Prosecutors say Mr. Caldwell was involved in “planning and coordinating” the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, which resulted in five deaths, including a police officer.



As the government tells it, Mr. Caldwell organized a group of eight to 10 rioters with paramilitary equipment who moved in “an organized and practiced fashion,” during the riot.



Those individuals were seen on video wearing military gear and Oath Keeper paraphernalia.



According to the FBI affidavit filed in federal court, Mr. Caldwell also boasted of his role in the assault, posing a Facebook message on Jan. 6 saying, “I’m such an instigator!”



Investigators said in court documents that Mr. Caldwell “appears to have a leadership role” with the Oath Keepers, a far-right, loosely organized militia. Oath Keepers believe the federal government has been overtaken by a shadow conspiracy.



The FBI said they concluded Mr. Caldwell was an Oath Keeper based on his communications with “other known and unknown Oath Keepers members.”



Those communications include a Facebook message telling one alleged member, U.S. Army veteran Jessica Watkins of Ohio, that they secured hotels at a “good location” that “would allow us to hunt at night if we wanted to,” court documents revealed.



The message continued with a reference to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the FBI wrote in the affidavit.



“I don’t know if Stewie has even gotten out his call to arms, but it’s a little friggin late,” Mr. Caldwell allegedly wrote. “This is one we are doing on our own.”

